Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend and Set Her on Fire in N.Y.C. Home Before Fleeing Scene

New York City police are searching for a man who allegedly set his girlfriend on fire in their home on Tuesday and then fled the scene.

A 32-year-old woman was discovered with trauma to her body that resembled burns at her 825 Columbus Avenue apartment on Tuesday around 11:45 a.m., the New York Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

“She was hollering for help,” neighbor Bonnie Chapman told ABC 7. “This girl was hollering for help and banging on doors.”

Chapman added that the hallway was filled with smoke.

“There was all this black smoke out there,” she said. “I couldn’t even see her, that’s how dark the smoke was. So I peeked my head out and seen her on fire in a fetal position. So I just pulled a blanket off my bed and put her out.”

Police allege the victim’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Larry McGloster, assaulted her and doused her with an unknown substance before setting her on fire. He then allegedly fled the scene on foot, heading east on West 100th St.

McGloster is described as standing at 5’8″ and weighing 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark-colored pants.

NYPD confirms the victim was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.