Woman Avoids Jail After Having Sex With Dad in 'Jealous Competition' With Sister

A Nebraska woman will not go to jail despite marrying her father as part of a competition with her half-sister to have sex with their dad first.

According to a court affidavit obtained by the Omaha World-Herald, Samantha Kershner, 21, met her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40, at the age of 17 after begging her mother to learn the identify of her father in order to meet him.

Both Fieldgrove and Kershner told authorities that in the three years after meeting, they maintained a normal father-daughter relationship, the court affidavit reads.

Neither Kershner or Fieldgrove offered police any explanation as to when and how their relationship turned sexual. They did, however, confirm to police that they started having sex in September 2018, stemming from a “jealous competition with her half-sister regarding who could have sex with their father,” according to court documents.

Once cops began investigating the nature of their relationship, the two allegedly traveled to Adams County Courthouse in Hastings in October to get married, the affidavit states.

Fieldgrove told authorities that he didn’t believe he was the woman’s father, as his name was not on her birth certificate, the Omaha World-Herald reports. A DNA test was taken and showed a 99.999 percent probability that he was indeed Kershner’s father.

Both Kershner and Fieldgrove were initially each charged with one count of incest, but she eventually pleaded no contest to charges of misdemeanor false reporting, and was spared jail time as a result.

Instead, she received nine months of probation by the Hail County court, Nebraska TV reports.

Fieldgrove pleaded no contest to incest and sentenced last month to two years in prison. After his release, he will be barred from having contact with Kershner.

Both still face incest charges in Adams County, where they married. Kershner also faces a charge of making a false statement under oath in Adams county, Nebraska TV reports. It is unclear if they have entered pleas to the Adams County charges and PEOPLE was unable to reach attorneys who could comment on their behalf.