Texas Woman Accused of Attacking Her Mother with a Crucifix, Fracturing Her Skull

A woman in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested on Sunday after allegedly hitting her mother in the head with a crucifix.

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that 25-year-old Christian Lydia Martinez was charged with aggravated assault after she and Angelica Martinez, reportedly her mother, got “into an argument that escalated into a fight” while both intoxicated.

Martinez then allegedly grabbed a “bulky, wooden” crucifix and began to hit her mother, 46, on the head with it “in a stabbing motion,” KSAT reported. The crucifix had been mounted on the wall and was about 10 inches long, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

KSAT reports that Martinez’s mother suffered a fractured skull. The SAPD told PEOPLE that her injury appeared to be “life-threatening due to its severity and location” and she was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

Martinez allegedly fled the fight location before police arrived but was identified and arrested later on Sunday, according to the Express-News.

According to KSAT, Martinez’s bond was set at $30,000. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Martinez is currently in custody at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center in San Antonio.