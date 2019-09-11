North Carolina Woman Arrested After She Allegedly Tied Up Her Husband and Cut Off His Penis

Image zoom Victoria Frabutt Carteret County Sheriff's Office

A North Carolina woman was taken into custody this week after she allegedly tied up her husband at knife-point and cut off his penis.

Victoria Frabutt was arrested by local authorities on Tuesday morning for allegedly attacking her husband James Frabutt.

A spokesperson from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that officers were called to the couple’s Newport home just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, James, 61, claimed that his wife had pulled out a knife and tied him up inside their North Carolina home.

RELATED: Woman Cuts Off Husband’s Penis Twice, Then Throws It Out the Window

Victoria, 56, allegedly proceeded to cut off her husband’s penis, which was eventually recovered by authorities and put on ice, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

James was then transported to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville while authorities took Victoria into custody.

RELATED VIDEO: John Bobbitt Remembers the Infamous Night His Wife Cut Off His Penis on 20/20

At this time, it is unclear whether doctors were able to reattach James’ penis and why Victoria allegedly severed her husband’s body part.

A spokesperson for the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In the hours following the incident, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Victoria was charged with malicious castration and kidnapping.

She is currently being held at the Carteret County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Victoria is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced.

An attorney for Victoria could not immediately be located by PEOPLE.