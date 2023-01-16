Woman Arrested After Indiana University Student Stabbed in Apparent Anti-Asian Attack

An 18-year-old Indiana student was stabbed on a bus in an apparent anti-Asian attack.

The student told police she was standing up to exit the Bloomington Transit bus around 5 p.m. on Jan. 11 when a passenger "began to strike her repeatedly in the head," according to a Bloomington Police Department press release.

Police said the student was stabbed multiple times in the head.

After the attack, another passenger followed the suspect off the bus and called the police, who later detained 56-year-old Billie R. Davis.

"Investigators were able to access camera footage from inside the bus which captured the assault," according to the press release. "The footage showed that the suspect and victim had no interactions prior to the suspect stabbing the victim multiple times in the head as the victim waited for the bus doors to open."

Davis was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery by means of a weapon, according to online records.

"This week, Bloomington was sadly reminded that anti-Asian hate is real and can have painful impacts on individuals and our community," James C. Wimbush, Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs, said in a statement. "No one should face harassment or violence due to their background, ethnicity or heritage. To our Asian and Asian American friends, colleagues, students, and neighbors, we stand firmly with you."

Mayor John Hamilton said the "brutal attack" was not acceptable. "I want to state categorically that here in the city of Bloomington we deplore any form of racism and discrimination, especially hate based violence," he said in a statement. "This behavior is not acceptable and will be dealt with accordingly…We know when a racially motivated incident like this resonates throughout the community, it can leave us feeling less safe. We stand with the Asian community and all who feel threatened by this event. "

It is unclear if Davis has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Detective Rob Shrake at (812)349-3352.