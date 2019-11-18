Image zoom Danelle Powell Pulaski County Detention Center

A Kentucky woman is accused in the killing of a woman who disappeared last May.

Danelle Nicole Powell, 33, was arrested on a charge of murder last week in the death of LeeAnna Brumley, who was last heard from on May 22.

Powell was taken into custody about a week after several human bones were discovered in a field off Charter Oaks Road in northern Pulaski County.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Karl Clinard says the bones were sent to the medical examiner’s office for positive identification but investigators suspect they are Brumley’s remains.

“Our evidence indicates from statements and information gained that it could very well be her remains,” he says.

The cause of death is pending but according to WKYT Brumley had allegedly been shot, struck with a hatchet and set on fire.

Clinard wouldn’t comment, citing the pending autopsy but says some of the bones were charred. “They tried to destroy evidence by burning up the body,” he says.

It is unclear what information brought the deputies to the field where the remains were found.

“I don’t know if it was her who told or other individuals,” Clinard says.

Powell and Brumley were living in the same house, Clinard says.

Clinard says the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.

“There are two others or possibly three people of interest who can potentially be charged,” he says. “Two of those individuals are incarcerated on other charges. This is an ongoing investigation and we haven’t charged all the potential suspects.”

Brumley’s family had hoped for a better outcome.

“I mean, you don’t expect the worst out of it, you just expect the best,” Brumley’s sister Faith Duggins told WKYT. “We all expected LeeAnna to come [home] out of nowhere, but she didn’t.”