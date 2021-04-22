Woman Arrested After Allegedly Orchestrating the Mistaken Identity Revenge Killing of Rapper Cutty Banks

Amanda Young, 29, is facing homicide and conspiracy charges after she allegedly participated in a revenge plot to kill the Bay Area rapper

A California woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the December murder of rapper Cutty Banks, whom she mistakenly believed was responsible for killing her boyfriend.

Amanda Young, 29, is facing homicide and conspiracy charges after she allegedly participated in a revenge plot to kill the Bay Area rapper, whose legal name is Melota Lasi, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

Young's boyfriend, Lewis Reupena, was killed in a road rage shooting in Southern California last year. Young, along with Reupena's family and friends began a "street investigation" to find the person who killed Lewis, police said.

They came to believe that Lasi was responsible for the murder, but San Mateo police said that the California Highway Patrol conducted its own investigation and had determined Lasi was not involved.

Using her incorrect information, Young allegedly convinced Lewis' brother Isaiah Reupena of Lasi's guilt, which police say prompted him to fatally shoot Lasi for revenge.

Police responded to the alleged homicide on Dec. 19 in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo after reports of a shooting. Officers were on the scene within one minute and located Lasi lying unresponsive, police said.

Witnesses said a male suspect, who was later identified as Isaiah Reupena, shot Lasi at least five times before fleeing on foot, according to authorities.

Lasi was pronounced dead at the scene, and the police department launched an investigation.

Isiaih Reupena Credit: San Mateo police

After learning that Isaiah had allegedly fled in a white Mercedes, detectives were able to locate the abandoned car in Southern California. Additional leads brought law enforcement to Isaiah's home in Oklahoma, where he was arrested earlier this month, investigators said.

Isaiah awaits extradition to San Mateo, where he is facing one count of murder, according to police.

Young is currently being held at the San Mateo County Jail without bail, jail records show.