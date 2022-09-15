Woman Arrested in Connection with Deaths of 2 Children Found in Suitcases in New Zealand

A woman is in custody in South Korea more than a month after the remains of two children were found in suitcases, police said. Authorities reportedly believe the suspect is the victims' mother.

On Wednesday, New Zealand police issued a statement and said that a 42-year-old woman was arrested in South Korea "pursuant to two charges of murder relating to the two young victims."

Seoul police told CNN that they believe the suspect is the children's mother.

The Korean Courts made the arrest after NZ Police asked for "an arrest warrant under the extradition treaty between New Zealand and the Republic of Korea (South Korea)," according to NZ Police's statement. Now, officers want the woman — whose identity has not been made public — to be sent back to New Zealand "to face the charges." They also want her to stay in custody.

"To have someone in custody overseas within such a short period of time has all been down to the assistance of the Korean authorities and the coordination by our NZ Police Interpol staff," the statement said. "In the meantime, there is a number of enquiries to be completed both in New Zealand and overseas."

Authorities in New Zealand determined last month that the human remains recently discovered in old suitcases won by a family at auction were the bodies of two young children.

A statement from the Counties Manukau Police confirmed "initial post-mortem examinations" on the remains found in two separate suitcases "are that of two primary school-aged children."

According to the statement, it appears "these children may have been deceased for a number of years before being found last week."

Investigators were called a week prior by a family who'd won an abandoned storage unit at an auction.

As they rummaged through the contents of the storage unit that had been delivered to their home, the family found the suitcases containing human remains.

Days later, Counties Manukau Police in southern Auckland announced that the families of the children had been notified of their deaths but that the children's identities would remain confidential under an "interim non-publication order" signed by the local coroner's office.

Authorities said that the family who won the storage unit are not believed to have any involvement in the children's deaths.