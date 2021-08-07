A 35-year-old mother was allegedly dragged from her car and beaten by ATV and dirt bike riders on Tuesday night

R.I. Woman Arrested in Connection to Attack of Mom Who Was Dragged and Beaten by ATV Riders

A woman in Rhode Island has been arrested and charged in connection to an attack on a mother who was allegedly dragged out of her car and beaten by a group of ATV riders in front of her child earlier this week.

Shyanne Boisvert, 24, was arrested by Providence police on Thursday on one count of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct, the Boston Globe reported.

Investigators were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts after she reported to a Cranston Police Department station to pick up one of her bikes from an unrelated matter, according to the outlet.

She was then reportedly handed over to Providence police, who charged her for her alleged involvement in an attack on a 35-year-old woman on Tuesday night.

According to the police report obtained by ABC News, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. when the woman was stopped behind a group of about 10 ATV and dirt bike riders at a red light.

Police said in the report that the woman honked at the group after they failed to move following two green lights.

The woman told police that the riders then surrounded her with their off-road vehicles before pulling her out of her car, beating her and fleeing the scene, ABC news reported.

Investigators said in the report that the woman's 8-year-old child and a puppy where inside the car during the attack.

The incident was captured on cell phone video, which was then obtained by local news station WPRI. In the footage, a woman was seen being dragged out onto the road by a group of people as dirt bike riders watched.

"We had an awful incident in our city last night that left a young woman shaken and injured," Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza said in a statement on Wednesday. "We will continue to dedicate all our available resources to getting these illegal ATVs off our streets and to bring those responsible to justice. Our police department has seized and destroyed over 200 bikes and we will continue to pull over and arrest people who are using these bikes illegally."

Providence and Cranston police were able to use the cell phone footage, as well as surveillance video from the scene, to identify Boisvert, according to the Globe.

Boisvert was reportedly arraigned on Friday and is being held without bail on a probation violation. It's unclear if she has obtained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.