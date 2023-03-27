Woman Arrested in Connection with Case of Georgia Man Found Wrapped in Carpet, Another Woman Sought

Following the arrest of a man just days before, two women have allegedly also been linked to the case of Nathan Millard, the Georgia man whose body was found wrapped up in a carpet along a Louisiana highway last month.

Tiffany Ann Guidry was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on March 24 after being charged with unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance, according to a Facebook post from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

A second woman, Tabbetha Barner, is still being sought by authorities and has a warrant out for her arrest on charges of prostitution and failure to seek assistance in connection with the case, police said.

Authorities did not explain how the women were allegedly involved in the case of the Georgia husband and father-of-five. It's not clear if Guidry or Barner have retained attorneys.

Millard, 42, vanished after a night out at a local bar in Baton Rouge on Feb. 23. His body was found two weeks later on March 6 in a vacant lot, rolled up in a carpet and wrapped in plastic.

Police said in a statement that they arrested Derrick Perkins, 45, on March 20 on charges of unlawful disposal of remains, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property and failure to seek assistance.

Perkins' charges do not relate to the death of the man who police believe may have accidentally overdosed on the drug "blue magic," which according to WAFB is a form of heroin.

According to arrest documents cited by local outlet WBRZ, Perkins is accused of wrapping Millard's body in carpet and plastic and leaving it in the trunk of his car, where it was allegedly left for up to four days. He allegedly used his Toyota sedan to transport the body to an empty lot on the 2900 block of the Scenic Highway.

Authorities said a Coroner's report had shown no signs of trauma and they were waiting for toxicology results, but that they believed Millard suffered an accidental overdose.

Millard's wife, Amber Millard, told WSB-TV that her husband vanished on what was supposed to be a brief business trip with a client for his company Advanced Construction, which is based in Conyers, Ga. They had been at a college basketball game together earlier that day.

Police documents cited by local news outlet BRProud allege that after leaving the bar, Millard was seen by witnesses at a nearby bus station and told an employee he was "looking for something to make me feel better." Investigators believe he met up with Perkins, an alleged drug dealer who goes by the street name "Stanka," the outlet reported.

Derrick Perkins. Baton Rouge Police Department

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr told outlet WAFB that Millard and Perkins drove to a house in South Baton Rouge, where police believe Millard overdosed on a drug known as "blue magic."

"Blue magic, but it had some form of fentanyl in it. So, we believe the fentanyl was administered or the partaking in the drug activity. There is some mention of possibly giving some Narcan," McKneely told the outlet.

Perkins was being held on $1.4 million bail, NBC News reports. It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Millard leaves behind his wife and five children, the youngest of whom is 7 years old, according to WAFB.