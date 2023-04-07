Woman, 20, Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Grandmother with Back Scratcher and Picture Frame

Cecilia Ann Lee's grandmother is in the ICU at a Louisiana hospital after Lee allegedly beat her with a picture frame during an altercation

By
Published on April 7, 2023 11:00 PM
Cecilia Ann Lee
Photo: Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office

An 85-year-old woman is in critical condition after her granddaughter allegedly beat her with a back scratcher and a picture frame, police say.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana was called to a home about the "elderly" woman "suffering from multiple injuries," police said in a news briefing.

"During the investigation, detectives learned that foul play was the cause of the injuries," the release said.

Authorities discovered that the woman's granddaughter, 20-year-old Cecilia Ann Lee, had been visiting on April 4, the night of the attack, and the two were involved in a physical altercation.

Police said that during the incident, "the suspect struck the victim multiple times in her head, torso, arms, and hands with a heavy duty wooden back scratcher and picture frame," adding, "the suspect then vandalized the residence and damaged the victim's phone in order to keep her from contacting first responders. The suspect later fell asleep on a couch inside the victim's residence."

When authorities and medical responders got to the home, they rushed the grandmother to a local hospital.

At the time of the release, she was in critical condition in the ICU; however, she was stable.

Lee was taken into custody and charged with one count of attempted first degree murder, one count of aggravated second degree battery of the infirm, one count of cruelty to the infirm, one count of false imprisonment, and criminal damage to property, according to the sheriff's office.

Her bond is set at $1,067,500.

It's not clear if Lee has a lawyer who can comment on her behalf.

The victim's identity has not been made public.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach out to the Investigation Department at 337-363-2161. www.evangelineparishsheriff.org.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

