Woman Arrested After Allegedly Tossing Dog in Trash Because She Couldn't Afford to Keep It

Shawkimo Anderson Polk County Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly shoving her Chihuahua into a bag and tossing the dog in a garbage bin behind her apartment.

On Saturday, two residents in the area discovered the Chihuahua, known as Diamond, sealed in a plastic bag wearing a pink collar after hearing her cries, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office revealed in a statement.

Animal Control responded to the scene and found a microchip in Diamond, which helped them track down her owner— Shawkimo Anderson, 41.

Authorities claim Anderson told them “she gave her dog Diamond to a lady two months ago. She then retracted her story and admitted to sealing the little dog in the trash bag and putting it in the dumpster.”

As for Anderson’s reason, police allege “she could no longer afford to care for Diamond, whom she had for four years.”

Shawkimo Anderson's dog Diamond Polk County Sheriff's Office

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Anderson was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. However, she was later released from jail on a $1,000.

Unfortunately, Diamond died and a necropsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.

“I don’t know how anyone could do this to a pet,” Sheriff Judd Grady said. “This woman stuffed an innocent creature into a bag and left it to die when all she had to do was give it to someone or surrender it to Animal Control, no questions asked.”

RELATED: La. Man Allegedly Killed Ex’s Dog and Sent Her Photo of Body to ‘Warn’ Her to Break Up with Boyfriend

“Because of her selfish action, the dog has now passed away. I commend the people who did their best to try and save her,” Sheriff Judd added.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office also revealed Anderson had no prior record before her arrest. It was not immediately clear if Anderson has an attorney.