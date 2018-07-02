Woman Allegedly Bit Part of Chinese Restaurant Owner's Ear Off During Fight Over Food Order

A Michigan woman was arrested after allegedly biting part of a man’s ear off at a Chinese restaurant because she had a problem with her food order.

Jade Loren Anderson, 24, was arrested and charged with assault with the intent to maim by Macomb County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, online jail records show. Her bond was set at $20,000. It is unclear if she’s retained an attorney.

She was arraigned on Friday on two assault charges, according to The Detroit News.

The outlet reported Anderson had walked into a Chinese restaurant to complain about her order to the owners, a husband and wife team who do not speak fluent English.

Their son served as their translator but Anderson allegedly became enraged, pushing the son and throwing food on the floor before assaulting the female owner, the outlet reported.

Jade Loren Anderson Macomb County Sheriff's Office

The woman’s husband stepped in to protect his wife and tried to push Anderson out of the restaurant but the 24-year-old allegedly bit part of the man’s ear off.

The couple’s son, who remained unnamed, called the police saying, “There’s a violent woman over here hitting my mom,” according to Fox 32.

Anderson had also left a small child home alone while she went to the restaurant, the outlet reported.

Here's a sign on the restaurant window. They are closed today "because of some reasons." pic.twitter.com/McEuMv4MtO — Maxwell White (@MaxWhiteWXYZ) June 29, 2018

The male owner of the restaurant was taken to the hospital while his wife and son were treated at their store, WXYZ reported.

The Chinese restaurant was closed the following day, with a reporter from the outlet tweeting a photo of a handwritten sign taped to one of the doors.

“We are NOT opening today because of some reasons,” the sign read.