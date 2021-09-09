Woman Arrested at Florida Airport for Making False Bomb Threat After Missing Flight

A Chicago woman made a false bomb threat after arriving late to her flight at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

A Chicago woman was arrested after making a false bomb threat at a Florida airport, according to local authorities.

On Monday, Marina Verbitsky was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said. The 46-year-old woman and her traveling companions arrived late to a JetBlue flight. When three employees told Verbitsky that she could not board, she allegedly said that there was a bomb in her luggage checked on the plane.

The plane, which had already begun taxiing on the runway, was ultimately delayed and rerouted before passengers were escorted off. Verbitsky was immediately taken into custody.

Marina Verbitsky Credit: Broward County Sheriff’s Office

According to a release from the sheriff's office, threat management detectives were called onto the scene at 8:45 p.m. local time. The plane was then emptied and searched by the BSO bomb squad and threat management unit but no threats were found.

Representatives for JetBlue and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Verbitsky was taken to the Broward County Jail and charged with one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, according to the authorities.

Bail for Verbitsky was set at $10,000 and she was ordered to seek mental health evaluation, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. She was released on bond, Tuesday.