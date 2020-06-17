Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Michael Jackson's Niece in Possible Hate Crime

Yasmine Jackson said she is "scared to be alone" after the alleged attack last month

Yasmine Jackson — granddaughter of Joe Jackson and niece of Michael Jackson — said she was the victim of a possible hate crime last month.

On May 30, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a woman being attacked, according to an arrest record obtained by KSNV. When officers arrived, they took 22-year-old Angela Bonell into custody, and Jackson was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for multiple cuts, which she documented on Instagram.

Recounting the incident, Jackson alleged that Bonell called her the n-word during the attack.

"I was stabbed 7 times right by my house because 'I’m a n-----.' This woman chased me down and started stabbing me," wrote Jackson in the May 31 post, sharing a slideshow of photos of herself in the aftermath. "She said it’s because I was a n----- and that’s all I could hear while I was being stabbed."

Jackson added at the time that she "can't move" her neck and that she's "scared to be alone."

"I asked people to help me because she was stabbing me and nobody helped. Until someone did, actually a few people did & I am thankful for you," she wrote. "I pray to God that if you have any kind of hatred in your heart towards black people that you heal it. I didn’t deserve this, nobody does."

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Per police interviews with witnesses, according to KSNV, Bonell lives above Jackson and had made noise complaints about her. Bonell allegedly threw a broom at Jackson and a friend of hers, then jumped down to their balcony and chased them as they ran away.

Bonell then allegedly began stabbing Jackson as the friend called 911, police said, the outlet reports. Bonell was held against a gate by a bystander until police arrived, KSNV reported, as another man allegedly grabbed a knife from her.

According to KSNV, Bonell was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon with hate crime enhancement, and she's currently held on $100,000 bail.

It was not immediately clear whether Bonell has entered a plea or retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

