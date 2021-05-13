28-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Allegedly Posing as Student in High School to Promote Instagram

A Florida woman was arrested on Monday after she allegedly entered a Miami high school pretending to be a student in order to promote her social media.

Audrey Nicole Francisquini, 28, faces charges of burglary, educational institution interference, and resisting an officer, court records show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Francisquini allegedly snuck into American Senior High School in Hialeah, Florida, on Monday morning "by blending in with students," according to an arrest report obtained by NBC News.

She allegedly carried a backpack and dressed "similar to students, holding a skateboard, and carrying a painting," Miami-Dade police said.

After entering the school, she allegedly began handing out pamphlets with her Instagram username on them, asking students to follow her, NBC reports.

School security stopped Francisquini after noticing that she was allegedly roaming the halls while classes were in session, but she told them she was looking for the registration office, according to the outlet.

Instead, Francisquini continued to walk the halls. She was reportedly flagged by security a second time, but allegedly fled from them. Security then reported her as a "potential threat on campus," police said.

Police identified Francisquini through her Instagram page. She was arrested Monday at her home in North Miami Beach.

Court records show that Francisquini has already been released from jail. It's unclear if she has entered a plea at this time.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Francisquini's attorney, Olivia Issertell, did not respond when reached by PEOPLE to comment on her behalf.

In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said: "This is an unfortunate incident involving a female who trespassed on school grounds under false pretenses. The individual, who posed as a student needing assistance, was approached by school personnel who recognized that she did not belong on campus. Miami-Dade Schools Police made contact with the individual and, subsequently, arrested her for her actions."