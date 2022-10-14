Woman Allegedly Helped Boyfriend Cover Up 2016 Murder of His Wife When She Was a Teen, Now She's Been Arrested

Hannah Thompson, 23, who joined the victim’s estranged husband as he fled cross-country after the woman was found dead in the cellar of an abandoned house, is accused of lying to police

By KC Baker
Published on October 14, 2022 12:49 PM
Hannah Elizabeth Thompson, charged with two counts of misprision (or concealment) of a felony, two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of accessory after the fact
Hannah Thompson. Photo: Greenville County Detention Center

In October 2016, 22-year-old Catherine "Cati" Blauvelt vanished after ending her shift at a local pet store in Greeneville, S.C.

Nearly two days after she vanished, her lifeless body was found in the basement of an abandoned house in Simpsonville, riddled with stab wounds, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

The day before her body was found, her estranged husband, John Blauvelt, fled the state with his 17-year-old girlfriend, Hannah Thompson, police said, local news station WSPA reports.

This July, after a six-year manhunt, U.S. Marshals tracked down John, 33, in Medford, Ore., and took him into custody.

He is charged with murder in connection with his estranged wife's murder.

He is also accused of deserting the U.S. Army since he was working as a U.S. Army recruiter when he fled, Fox Carolina reports.

Now Thompson, 23, has also been arrested and accused of helping Blauvelt the day his wife was killed — and lying to police about his whereabouts, court records show.

Thompson was charged with two counts of misprision (or concealment) of a felony, two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of accessory after the fact, according to the Simpsonville Police Department.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by local WYFF4, Thompson allegedly dropped Blauvelt off near the pet store where Cati worked on the day she was killed.

When Blauvelt allegedly drove Cati's car to a parking lot to make it look like it was abandoned, Thompson followed him in her car, the arrest warrant states, Fox Carolina reports.

On Nov. 18, 2016, while the pair was on the run, the Simpsonville Police Department charged Blauvelt with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Greenville News reported.

She allegedly failed to tell police about that and also "concealed the fact that she knew where the suspect was who was wanted for this murder," the arrest warrant says, WYFF4 reports.

Asked where Blauvelt was, Thompson allegedly told authorities he "disappeared one morning," the arrest warrant says, Fox Carolina reports.

Thompson was reported missing on Nov. 21, 2016. At the time, she allegedly traveled cross-country.

She returned home that December after telling her parents she wanted to come home.

Thompson remains held without bond at the Greenville County Detention Center, online jail records show.

It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

As Blauvelt and Thompson await their next court dates, Cati's family members are remembering the young woman whose life was tragically cut short.

"She was so young," family member Carmen Kelley said, WYFF4 reports. "She never had a chance to be a mother. She never had a chance to live her life and that to me kills me inside."

Sharon Blackwell added, "We can celebrate Cati on her six years instead of thinking about John and Hannah."

