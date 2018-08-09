S.C. Woman Told Police Officer She Shouldn't Be Arrested for DUI Because She's ‘Thoroughbred’

A South Carolina woman told a police officer that she should not be arrested for driving under the influence because she is “a very clean, thoroughbred, white girl,” according to a Bluffton Police Department incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw was pulled over at 1:48 a.m. local time for driving 64 mph on a 30 mph road in Bluffton, according to the incident report. Cutshaw, 32, told police that she had consumed two glasses of wine at dinner while celebrating her birthday, before the arresting officer, Detective Baker Odom, administered three sobriety tests.

“At this time, I advised the suspect that she was under arrest for driving under the influence,” Odom wrote in the report. After being handcuffed, the suspect provided a breath sample, with her blood alcohol level recorded at 0.18.

Additionally, police found marijuana and rolling papers in Cutshaw’s vehicle.

She was arrested for driving under the influence, speeding, disregarding a stop sign and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is due in court on Oct. 30. It was not immediately clear if Cutshaw has obtained legal representation.

In Bluffton Police Department video footage of the arrest obtained by PEOPLE‚ as well as documented in the police report, in part, Cutshaw told the officer, “I’ve never been arrested. Can’t you see that in your system? Can’t you see? I graduated from a really good university. I was almost the valedictorian.”

“I went to a good school. I graduated with 3.8 in my high school and got a scholarship to my college. It’s a week from my birthday. Please,” Cutshaw — a real estate agent — said. “I’m a pretty girl. Please don’t make me go in there.”

Cutshaw claimed to Odom that her partner is a police officer and also noted she was a cheerleader and dancer, as heard in the video. In the report, Odom additionally wrote that after Cutshaw made the “thoroughbred” comment, “I asked what that had to do with anything.”

He claimed that Cutshaw replied during the exchange — which does not appear to have been captured in the police video — “You’re a cop… You should know what that means… You should know based on the people that come in this room.”

Odom’s report noted, “Making statements such as these as a means to justify not being arrested are unusual in my experience as a law enforcement officer and I believe further demonstrate the suspect’s level of intoxication.”

Rick Turner, the president and broker-in-charge at Engel & Völkers of Hilton Head Island – Bluffton, told PEOPLE that Cutshaw was an independent contractor at the company for 5 weeks and was terminated, but declined to comment further.