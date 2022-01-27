Woman and Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Couple Found Dismembered in Mexico

A 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been arrested and charged with femicide in connection to the killings of Yulizsa Ramírez and Nohemí Medina Martínez

Authorities have identified two suspects in the murders of two women who were found dismembered in Juarez, Mexico, on Jan. 16.

A 25-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been arrested and charged with femicide in connection to the killings of Yulizsa Ramírez and Nohemí Medina Martínez, according to a statement from the Chihuahua Attorney General's office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mexican authorities do not release surnames of their suspects. The man and woman have been identified only as Jaqueline Isela CR and David R.

According to authorities, the suspects allegedly contacted Ramírez and Martínez on Jan. 15 and brought them to a home in the town of San Isidro — where investigators said they believe the murders took place.

Local police obtained a search warrant for the home, where they found "sufficient evidence that the double crime was committed," the attorney general's office said.

The suspects are set to appear in court on Jan. 28.

mexico murder suspects01

Ramírez and Martínez were married. Their bodies were discovered by authorities dismembered in trash bags scattered along the Juárez-El Porvenir highway, according to El Diario, KVIA, and KSMS-TV.

Ramírez and Martínez were both originally from Juarez and were residing in El Paso, according to their Facebook pages.

The two women were visiting family in the city at the time of their deaths and were last heard from one day prior to their bodies being found, El Diario reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to multiple reports, Ramírez and Martínez are two of four women who have been killed in Juarez in a matter of days. At least nine other women have been killed since the beginning of the year.

Authorities had previously determined that their murders were not a hate crime, The Washington Post reports.