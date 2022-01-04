Woman and Her Dog Fatally Shot While Shopping Inside Brooklyn Bodega: Reports

The shooting reportedly happened late Sunday night, and police are still looking for the gunman

A woman and her dog were fatally shot while at a bodega in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday night, according to reports.

NYPD officers say the shooting occurred at a store on Dekalb Avenue near Franklin Avenue around 9:45 p.m., reports local outlet Pix11.

Per CBS2 New York, security footage from inside the store shows the woman, who was identified as 36-year-old Jennifer Ynoa, standing in line at the register with her dog, a pit bull named Blue, while another man stood nearby.

Security footage from across the street that was obtained by the outlet shows a red car pulling up next to a white car parked across from the shop; the red car then pulls over to the other side of the street near the corner, and a man gets out.

In the clip, the man from the red car appears to say something to another man who gets out of the white car. CBS2 New York reports that the man from the red car then slowly walks over to the front of the store and starts shooting, striking Ynoa in the stomach, as well as her dog, who both collapsed seconds after the suspect opened fire.

According to News12 The Bronx, officers are still searching for the shooter, who allegedly fled the scene in the red car.

PEOPLE has reached out to the NYPD for comment but has not heard back by the time of publication.

"She's gone. This is horrible. This is horrible," her boyfriend, Carlton Busch, told CBS2 New York.

"She doesn't have any enemies. She was supposed to walk the dog and supposed go to the store, probably get something to drink or something," he said of the mother of three.

"People walking around with guns like this is the Wild West. I don't know what it is," added Busch. "To a woman walking a dog, no threat, he's a coward."