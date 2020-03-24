92-Year-Old Woman with Alzheimer’s Is Allegedly Attacked — Twice — by Dog Kept at Her Nursing Home

Image zoom

A 92-year-old woman with advanced Alzheimer’s was attacked by a dog that was kept at the Houston area nursing facility where she lived.

Houston attorney Mike Kerensky says Norma Graves was allegedly attacked twice at the Village Green Alzheimer’s Care Home: on Feb. 12 and 22.

Kerensky says the family filed a temporary restraining order against the Village Green to protect evidence including surveillance video. He expects to file a complaint for damages in the next few days.

“This dog was untrained and was allowed to just roam the halls, go into the kitchen and the common area and sleep on the couches,” he says. “It was living there unsupervised and untrained. You don’t have to be a medical person, or nurse or dog trainer to know that is ridiculously dangerous.”

Kerensky says the first incident occurred on Feb. 12 when the dog allegedly scratched or bit the nose of Graves. After the incident, Karensky alleges that the nursing facility allegedly prepared a false report about the incident and didn’t inform the family.

“They prepared a false report saying they didn’t know how she got the injury on the side of her nose and didn’t notify her family,” he alleges. “If they called the family and said the dog jumped up and bit or scratched her nose, the family is quite confident they would have removed her from the home immediately.”

Ten days later, he says, Graves walked up to pet the dog in the common area when it attacked her again.

“The dog was sleeping on a couch and Norma walked up and gently pet the dog,” he says. “The dog leaped up and got a hold of her face and took her straight to the ground. When it was over Norma had lacerations all over her face. One of the dog’s canine teeth punctured right below her right eye. it was so close to her eye they couldn’t stitch it up.”

She was taken to the hospital and had to have multiple stitches.

Image zoom Norma Graves and her husband Courtesy Mike Kerensky

Kerensky says Graves doesn’t remember the incident, but when she saw herself in the mirror or in a reflection, she became terrified.

“She couldn’t remember what happened to her,” he says. “She didn’t know who to be afraid of. She didn’t remember how her face became torn to shreds. She is afraid of everybody.”

He adds, “The family had to cover up all the mirrors and draw the window curtains so she didn’t see her face….you have to constantly be with her. It has been a rough row to hoe for Norma.”

In a statement obtained by ABC13, Village Green wrote they were “deeply saddened by the incident at our Tomball Community which was an accident caused while the resident was playfully engaging with our puppy Charlie.”

“We received the puppy ‘Charlie’ from his previous owner after she was assured that he was a great joy and comfort to the residents,” the statement reads. “Our pets are companions and for social comfort, not ‘service animals.'”

Village Green called statements previously made by Kerensky as “exaggerated and unsubstantiated.”

“We understand the gravity of the accident and have duly responded at every step to act as appropriate and to continue to do the right thing for Ms. Graves, her family and Charlie.”

Village Green did not return PEOPLE’s call for comment.