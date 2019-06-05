Newlywed Falls to Her Death While Recording Fight with Husband After Attending Baseball Game: Police

A man has been charged with domestic assault after his wife of just two weeks died in a parking garage in St. Louis, Missouri, over the weekend.

Allissa L. Jenkins née Martin, 27, was found dead by St. Louis police in the early hours of Sunday morning on a ramp in a parking garage close to Busch Stadium, where she and husband Bradley S. Jenkins, 30, attended the Cardinals baseball game against the Chicago Cubs the night prior.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, police responded to a 1:45 a.m. 911 call on June 2, alerting them that a woman had fallen from the Stadium East Parking Garage. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes, finding Bradley straddling Allisa’s body and covered in blood, police allege.

Bradley “was agitated and appeared to be intoxicated,” the affidavit states.

Allissa’s cell phone, which was still recording video, was found by investigators on the seventh floor of the garage, above the area where her body was found.

In the footage, Allissa had the camera pointing at herself before turning it to face Bradley, showing him on camera, according to the affidavit.

“During the recording, you can hear her yell for him to quit punching her face,” the document alleges. “She eventually drops the camera. Shortly after that, you hear her scream as she falls and you hear the thump of her body hitting the ground.”

Authorities also allege in the affidavit that Bradley told officers “several lies.”

“He claimed he had never been on the rooftop with her, but the video shows them together on the rooftop right when the video began. He also claimed the argument never got physical, yet on the recording, you hear the argument being physical,” the affidavit says.

“The investigation is continuing to determine whether the defendant should be charged with homicide in connection with her death,” the document concludes. Police are also planning to interview coworkers that attended the baseball game with the couple.

“The Circuit Attorney’s Office issued one count of Domestic Assault 3rd against Bradley Jenkins,” a public information officer from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE. “Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.”

Bradley’s lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bradley and Allissa were married in Las Vegas on May 22.

Sharing pictures of their wedding day on her Instagram just days before her death, Allissa wrote: “Last week, I married my bestfriend #lasvegas #chapelattheluxor #luxor #wedding #thestrip #fremontstreet #bestfriend#livingmybestlife #loveofmylife#officiallyastepmom #52219 #casinos#exhibitions.”

The couple got engaged in October last year.

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.