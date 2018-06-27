A Montana woman has been charged with assault after she allegedly broke into her ex-boyfriend’s house wielding a machete and forced him to have sex.

Samantha Ray Mears, 19, is also facing charges of unlawful restraint and aggravated burglary, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor partner/family member assault and criminal mischief charges, Great Falls Police Department Captain Jeff Newton tells PEOPLE.

The alleged victim told police he had returned to his Great Falls home the evening of June 22 when Mears allegedly appeared from behind his bedroom door and placed a machete under his throat.

“[He] told me that he was afraid and did not initially know who it was until Mears spoke to him,” a police officer’s report obtained by PEOPLE states. “[He] did recognize the machete though as his own that he keeps behind his bedroom door.”

Mears allegedly told the male to remove his clothes and get on the bed. She then allegedly removed her clothes with her free hand.

The alleged victim told police that he was afraid to leave and was “telling himself ‘don’t risk your life, do what she says.’”

He told police that they had sex after he got aroused seeing her without her undergarments on. The two had sex again when he tried to push her off him but she allegedly bit his left arm, he said.

The alleged victim showed police photos of Mears sitting on his bed with the machete in her hand.

After the alleged attack, the male called 911 but pretended he was talking to someone named Doug and not the 911 operator. He told police he was able to back out of his bedroom and leave the house.

Police interviewed Mears, who denied any wrongdoing and told police the sex was consensual. She further claimed the alleged victim had been holding her kidnapped since 2016.

Mears, who was being held on $50,000 bond, was released from Cascade County Regional Detention Center Monday.

It is unclear if she had entered a plea or retained an attorney. She could not be reached for comment.