Woman Allegedly Used Boyfriend's Credit Card to Leave $5,000 Tip for Waitress to Spite Him

Image zoom Serina Wolfe

A 24-year-old woman from upstate New York has been charged with grand theft in Florida, where authorities allege she used her boyfriend’s credit card to leave a $5,000 tip for a waitress who’d served her breakfast.

PEOPLE confirms the allegations against Serina Wolfe, 24, through online court records.

Upset with her boyfriend for refusing to pay for her return flight to New York, the criminal complaint alleges Wolfe and her boyfriend argued, leading him to put a hold on his credit card.

Not long after, the complaint states that he had the hold lifted, and Wolfe — who lives in Buffalo — allegedly used it to pay the bill for her meal the morning of June 27.

Wolfe allegedly left a $5,000 tip on a $55 bill, according to the complaint — or 10,000 percent.

The meal took place at the Clear Sky Beachside Cafe in Clearwater, Florida.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The boyfriend filed a complaint after disputing the charge with his credit card company.

According to the complaint, the restaurant had already turned over the generous tip to the waitress.

Wolfe, the complaint alleges, initially denied making the charge but ultimately confessed and turned over her boyfriend’s card.

It was unclear Thursday if Wolfe had appeared in court to enter a plea to the felony charge. Information on her lawyer was also unavailable.