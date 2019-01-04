Woman, 32, Allegedly Tried to Enroll in N.Y. High School as 15-Year-Old Girl

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested in Cairo, New York, for allegedly trying to enroll at a local high school while pretending to be a homeless teenager, PEOPLE confirms.

Joe Rowell, a senior investigator with the Green County Sheriff’s Office, tells PEOPLE Michaelann Goodrich was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with with offering felony false information for filing, felony falsifying business records and misdemeanor criminal trespassing.

She was sent to Green County Jail, says Rowell.

Goodrich allegedly tried to use the name Riley Madison and claimed she was 15 years old, says Rowell. He adds Goodrich rode the school bus to and from Cairo-Durham High School on Dec. 20 and attended classes.

Rowell says Goodrich actually had a high school diploma and it was unclear exactly what her alleged motive was.

Goodrich was able to gain entry to the school thanks to the McKinney-Vento Act, a federal law which requires that homeless teens be immediately admitted.

It’s unclear if Goodrich has entered a plea or retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.