Woman Allegedly Taken Hostage by Boyfriend Crafts 'Call 911' Sign, Saving Herself and Three Sons

Image zoom William Jamal Wilkinson Nassau Police Department

A 36-year-old New York man is facing serious criminal charges on Long Island, where authorities allege he forced his girlfriend and her three young sons into a car and refused to let them go.

A press release from the Nassau County Police Department alleges William Jamal Wilkinson’s girlfriend held up a sign Tuesday while trapped in the car, asking other drivers to contact the police.

“Please call 911, CALL 911,” read the makeshift sign, which the unidentified woman placed against the window while sitting in the front passenger seat of Wilkinson’s 2005 Ford Taurus.

Someone did dial 911, and Nassau County officers caught up to the Ridge man’s car at a gas station in Roslyn Heights.

Police spoke to the woman and her three boys — a 13-year-old and 3-year-old twins — who alleged that Wilkinson forced them into his vehicle and refused to release them.

Wilkinson was charged with four counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent physically disabled person, and single counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of marijuana.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

It was unclear Thursday if Wilkinson had entered pleas to the charges, or was represented by a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

He remains in custody on $50,000 bail.

Police did not disclose a motive for Tuesday’s alleged crime.