N.J. Woman Allegedly Suffocated Husband with Plastic Bag — and Tried to Kill Daughter Same Way

A New Jersey woman who allegedly killed her ill husband by suffocating him with a plastic bag will be tried for a second time after her 2011 aggravated manslaughter conviction was overturned last month.

PEOPLE confirms with a Bergen County court official that Jenny Tran, 57, remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Tran has been in in custody ever since her arrest back in 2009 for allegedly using a plastic bag to kill her ailing husband and trying to kill her daughter the same way.

Tran was convicted by a jury in 2011, according to court records. But an appeals court reversed that verdict, concluding last month that testimony during the trial from a psychiatrist about Tran’s state of mind may have precluded her from receiving a fair trial, among other issues, according to NorthJersey.com.

Prosecutors said in Train’s first trial that she allegedly admitted to killing her husband Mike after she was arrested, the court official tells PEOPLE.

The killing followed on the heels of a stroke Mike suffered in late 2008.

Prosecutors said Tran was worried that Mike’s medical care would bankrupt the couple, and decided she was sending Mike to a better place, the court official confirms.

Prosecutors also said she wanted to kill her children and herself, according to the court official.

Tran’s daughter testified during her 2011 trial that her mom tried to kill her with a plastic bag. “I saw a monster through her eyes, and I was just trying to talk her out of it,” the daughter testified, according to NorthJersey.com.

Tran cannot be tried for murder, as jurors acquitted her on that charge in 2011.

In her decision Tuesday, obtained by PEOPLE, Judge Margaret Foti attributed Tran’s high bail to the strength of the state’s case.

The crime scene Kevin R. Wexler/The Record/MCT/Sipa

“The state maintains that the strength of proofs and likelihood of conviction are very strong, and this court agrees,” Foti wrote.

Foti also characterized Tran as a flight risk.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Tran’s lawyer for comment Wednesday. Attempts to reach her relatives were also unsuccessful.