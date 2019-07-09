Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Pickup Truck and Leaving Owner's Beloved Dog Inside to Die

A Louisiana woman is facing multiple charges after police say that she stole a pickup truck before abandoning it with the owner’s dog still inside.

Tragically, the Labrador Weimaraner mix named Roleaux did not survive and his owner was also left seriously injured after desperately running after the truck to try to save his beloved pet.

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Leslie Aguillard, 30, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, carjacking, theft of animals, cruelty to animals and simple criminal damage to property.

The dog’s owner told police that he was running errands with pooch Roleaux in Baton Rouge on Sunday morning.

The man told police that he wanted Roleaux to be comfortable in the air conditioning, so he left the vehicle running while he ran into a business, according to the police report obtained WBRZ.

As the man went into the store a woman, later identified as Aguillard, jumped into the running truck and sped off, police said. The owner tried to stop the vehicle, but Aguillard allegedly dragged him until he fell down onto the road.

According to the arrest report, Aguillard “quickly accelerated forward and ran over the victim’s groin area.” The man suffered two fractured hips.

Police found the abandoned truck the following day with Roleaux inside. Sadly, he did not survive and died from apparent heat exhaustion. The temperature in Baton Rouge was has been well into the 90s this week.

“I’m heartbroken for Roleaux’s family at this tragic outcome,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a Facebook post.

“I am grateful, however, to the community for stepping up and helping us locate this suspect. I’m proud of our detectives for their diligent work in this case. Praying for the victim’s speedy recovery and for healing for their entire family.”

Police say that a witness spotted Aguillard, who is sometimes homeless. When authorities arrested her, she allegedly directed them to the vehicle. According to the police report, she admitted that she stole the truck, fled and left the dog locked inside.

Aguillard had an outstanding misdemeanor bench warrant at the time of her arrest, the Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Aguillard is being held in jail without bond. Court records do not show an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf. She has not yet entered a plea.