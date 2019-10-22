Woman Allegedly Stabbed Ex to Death in Front of Kids After Learning He'd Been Awarded Custody

Image zoom Kandee Collind Weyland and Scott Weyland York County Jail; GoFundMe

Months after pleading guilty to stabbing her ex-husband to death as their children watched, a Maine woman is asking to withdraw that plea, which would have capped any prison sentence at 32 years.

Now, Kandee Collind, 48, could end up standing trial in the death of her ex-husband, Scott Weyland, who was killed in his driveway in February 2017, according to multiple reports.

The Acton woman allegedly attacked her ex after learning he’d been awarded custody of their two young children, reports the Bangor Daily News.

If convicted by a jury, Collind could be sentenced to life in prison.

Late last week, Collind’s attorney filed a motion to withdraw her guilty plea to intentional and knowing murder, which she entered in August. A ruling on that motion will take place in January 2020.

“I urge you to think carefully about this,” cautioned York County Superior Court Justice Wayne Douglas in court Thursday, reports the Biddeford Journal Tribune.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Marchese told the judge the plea deal had been orchestrated to spare Collind’s children from having to endure a trial and possibly testify against their mother.

Marchese said Thursday she would ask for “substantially” more prison time if Collind was convicted at the end of a trial.

“I’m not suggesting we’d 100 percent ask for a life sentence but it would be in the mix,” she said to the Bangor Daily News, noting the alleged premeditation and the fact that the killing occurred with the children present.

The killing happened on Feb. 22, 2017, as the couple’s two children were in the car with her, reports WGME. She allegedly pulled into her ex-husband’s driveway, crashing into a pick-up truck parked there.

A confrontation ensued, and Collind allegedly stabbed Weyland in the chest.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

One of the children called 911.

Efforts to revive Weyland failed, and medical examiners determined the knife that was plunged into his chest penetrated his heart.

The state has objected to the request to withdraw her guilty plea.