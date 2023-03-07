Woman Allegedly Stabbed 3 Children to Death. 2 Years Ago, Her Twin Sister Was Accused of Eerily Similar Crime

Authorities say Shamaiya Hall, 25, fatally stabbed her three kids — a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old twins, one a boy and one a girl

A Texas mom suspected of stabbing her five young children, killing three, has a twin sister accused of a disturbingly similar crime, reports say.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office arrested Shamaiya Deyonshanae Hall at an Italy, Texas, home on three charges of capital murder, a news release reads.

A judge set her bail at $6 million dollars. It's unclear if she retained an attorney to comment on her behalf or entered a plea to the charges.

According to the release, deputies were called to a residence Friday around 4 p.m., at the request of a Texas Child Protective Services social worker, during a home visit in which the CPS investigator decided to remove the children.

The reasoning for the request for the children's removal was unclear, but the children were living with a relative at the time of the alleged attack.

Minutes after the intiial call, all five children were allegedly found suffering from serious knife wounds.

Deputies say Hall, 25, fatally stabbed her three kids — a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old twins, one a boy and one a girl.

Her other children, a 4-year-old boy and 13-month-old girl, were also stabbed, but survived with critical injuries, the release reads.

According to CBS News and The Dallas Morning News, in an eerily similar case, Hall's twin sister, Troyshaye Hall, was also charged with the stabbing death of her own daughter two years ago.

The Associated Press reports Troyshaye, 25, allegedly stabbed 7-year-old Madison Petry over 30 times at a home in Dallas.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured during the incident, but a motive in the stabbings remains unclear.

According to CBS, citing court records, Troyshaye was found incompetent to stand trial and instead, a judge ordered her to an in-patient mental facility.

According to USA Today, authorities anticipate that more charges will be brought against Hall.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

