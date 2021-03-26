Woman Who Allegedly Sold Car to 13-Year-Old Boy Charged with Homicide After Fatal Crash

Police in Tennessee have charged a 37-year-old woman with vehicular homicide by recklessness and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for allegedly selling her car to a teen who then crashed the vehicle, killing a 71-year-old man.

The March 5 collision along Nolensville Pike in Nashville was allegedly caused by a 13-year-old driver who bought Katrina Russell's Dodge Dart, say investigators from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

A statement on Russell's arrest identifies the victim as David Cheatham.

According to police, the teen allegedly lost control of the car after running a red light. The car then slammed into Cheatham's Dodge Challenger.

The statement says Cheatham was found dead at the scene.

The charges against Russell stem from her alleged "admission that there was an exchange of money between her and the teen for the keys to her car," reads the statement. "The teen told investigators that he bought the car for $80."

Russell, who is homeless, was arrested Wednesday.

She has yet to enter pleas to the charges she faces and remains in custody on $6,000 bond.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if Russell has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

"The 13-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash is charged in Juvenile Court with vehicular homicide by recklessness, driving without a license, and no proof of insurance," says the statement.