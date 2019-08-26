Woman Allegedly Shoots Boyfriend, His 3-Month-Old Nephew to Death During Argument

Image zoom Ivory Smith Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Authorities in Indianapolis have arrested a 36-year-old woman, alleging she shot her boyfriend and his infant nephew to death following an intense argument that got physical.

According to a statement from the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, Ivory Smith shot William Wilson, 37, on Saturday afternoon, after the two fought for several hours inside their home.

Police allege that Smith shot Wilson, who ran from the room they were in. Authorities allege she then followed Wilson, believing he had entered his mother’s room. She allegedly fired into the room, striking the man’s mother as well as Wilson’s 3-month-old nephew, who was in the same bed.

Wilson and the infant died from the shots. Wilson was found at the bottom of a staircase, according to detectives.

Wilson’s mother was transported to a nearby hospital where she is being treated for her wounds.

Smith remains in police custody without bond.

After the shooting, she allegedly called 911 and waited for police to arrive.

The statement alleges she confessed to police, telling them Wilson had grabbed her by the neck as they argued Friday night.

The next day, the fight dragged on, with Smith allegedly telling cops she grabbed Wilson’s gun when he became more aggressive.

Smith has been charged with murder and battery, the statement explains.

It was unclear Monday if she had entered pleas to the charges she faces. Information about her attorney was also unavailable.