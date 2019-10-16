'Incredibly Disturbing': Calif. Woman Allegedly Sexually Abused 2 Boys, 14, and Gave Them Drugs

Image zoom Amalia Utz Ventura County Sheriff’s Office

A California mother is facing multiple charges for allegedly having sex with two 14-year-old boys she’s accused of plying with drugs and alcohol.

Amalia Marie Utz, 47, of Oak Park, was arrested October 9, charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and oral copulation with a minor under 16.

Utz, who posted $20,000 bail for her release, has not entered pleas to those charges, but will be asked to do so during a preliminary hearing set for October 25.

A statement from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office alleges they were contacted by local school officials on October 1 and “began investigating a rumor of an adult female sexually assaulting a 14-year-old male in September of 2019.”

Several individuals were interviewed by investigators, and police allege “it was discovered there was a second victim and numerous calls for service” at Utz’ home, including calls related to “juvenile disturbances, found runaways, juveniles in possession of and smoking marijuana, high school age parties, alcohol being given to minors by [Utz], and reckless driving.”

Utz is the mother a middle school-aged child.

It as not immediately clear if she has a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

School officials in Oak Park are concerned there may be additional alleged victims.

Those with information relevant to this case are asked to contact detectives at (805) 494-8229.