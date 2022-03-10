"An individual from that apartment was at the window frantically screaming for help," a firefighter said of the incident

Woman Allegedly Sets Brooklyn Apartment on Fire After Argument with Her Mother, 8 Injured

A Brooklyn woman is accused of starting a fire that injured eight people, including her mother, after an argument.

Anna Lambert, 34, allegedly sparked the fire in her Coney Island apartment building around 9 p.m. Tuesday, the New York Post reports.

Following a dispute with her mom, Lambert allegedly locked a bedroom door before pouring "an unknown substance on the door," a police representative told the news outlet.

Her mother, who suffered serious burns from the flames, noticed the smoke coming from Lambert's bedroom and called police. She was distressed and wanted to jump from the apartment, according to NY Daily News.

Ladder 161 and Ladder 169 firefighters helped her out of the third-floor apartment, per the Post. "One member climbed up and guided her down," a New York City Fire Department spokesman told the outlet. "There was no other way for her to get out of the apartment."

It took more than 100 firefighters to put out the blaze, which also injured five additional residents, including one child, and two firefighters, the Post added. The flames were put out around 10:30 p.m.

The New York Police Department tells PEOPLE Lambert was arrested and charged with arson.

Firefighter Steven McGuire from Ladder 161 shared more about the incident on the FDNY's official Instagram page Wednesday. A carousel features a photo of a group of firefighters and footage of them putting up a ladder to reach the flames.

"I made my way to the rear of the building. There was heavy smoke and fire coming from the apartment windows," McGuire said in the caption. "An individual from that apartment was at the window frantically screaming for help."

He added that firefighters Joseph Roggenkamp and Thomas Dolan from Ladders 169 and 161 respectively helped him put the 35-foot ladder in place.

"I was able to climb up the ladder and reassure this individual not to jump, we needed to do this as quickly but safely as possible," he continued. "Once we removed the individual from the window fire took hold of the entire apartment."

He concluded, "It was a team effort and without everyone doing their part the outcome could have been much worse."

The caption added that the FDNY and NYPD are investigating the source of the fire.

The FDNY also shared a photo of the building on Twitter, with a firehose stretching from across the street and on top of an SUV. The department noted that a "vehicle blocked the fire hydrant at last night's 2-alarm fire in Brooklyn" that injured "a total of 6 civilians and 2 Firefighters."

"FDNY urges New Yorkers to NEVER park on a fire hydrant," it continued.