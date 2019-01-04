Woman Allegedly Texted Man 159,000 Times After 1 Date: 'I'd Make Sushi Out of Your Kidneys'

A woman in Arizona allegedly sent a man she met on a dating site more than 159,000 text messages over a 10-month period after just one date.

Jacqueline Claire Ades, who was accused of stalking the man by breaking into his home, was arrested in May by Paradise Valley police. At the time, authorities alleged she had sent 65,000 texts after their only date. But police documents made public on Friday show that Ades, 31, allegedly sent many more messages.

According to documents obtained by the Arizona Republic, Ades’ messages to the man, whom police have not named, allegedly turned threatening after she was escorted off his property in July 2017.

“I’d wear ur fascia n the top of ur skull n ur hands n feet,” one alleged text from Ades read.

“I’d make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones,” another alleged message read.

Ades’ previous alleged texts, obtained by Fox 10, also stated: “Oh what would I do w ur blood! I’d want to bathe in it.”

Officers listed Ades as allegedly “showing signs of mental illness” as reported by the Republic.

Ades is being held in a Maricopa County jail without bond and has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing. Her trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 5.

Ades’ public defender, Matthew Leathers, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Paradise Valley police first became aware of Ades’ alleged harassment in July 2017, when the man alleged that she had been continually texting him, according to the police news release previously obtained by PEOPLE.

In April 2018, officers allegedly found Ades inside the man’s home taking a bath. She was taken into custody and charged with trespassing. Ades was released and given a court date.

Then on May 4, Ades allegedly went to the man’s business and claimed to be his wife. Scottsdale police responded to the scene and escorted her off the premise. When Paradise Valley police heard of the incident, they arrested Ades, according to the news release.

In a jailhouse interview that same month, she told reporters she met the man through Luxy, a dating site for millionaires.

“I felt like I met my soul mate and everything was just the way it was. I thought we would do what everybody else did, but that’s not what happened,” she said.