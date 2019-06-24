Woman Allegedly Playing 'Chicken' With Her Kids Runs Over and Kills 3-Year-Old Son

Image zoom Lexus Stagg, Lord Renfro Houston Police Department; Facebook

A Texas woman allegedly killed her 3-year-old son by running him over with her vehicle in what prosecutors described as a game of “chicken.”

Lexus Lashell Stagg, 26, initially described the boy’s June 11 death as an accident that occurred when she didn’t see him while backing up. After Stagg passed a sobriety test, police let her go, Houston Police Department Spokesperson Jodi Silva tells PEOPLE.

But according to a probable cause affidavit, Stagg was allegedly seen by witnesses and caught on surveillance footage speeding forward toward her three children. Two of the children got out of the way, but the youngest — who according to multiple reports, including The Washington Post, was named Lord Renfro — did not. Lord died as the result of his injuries.

“She initially said, ‘I didn’t know he was there. And he just got under the wheel,’” says Silva, adding that police believe Stagg “intentionally [drove] forward with the intention … they would get out of the way.”

Stagg was arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide on June 20. If convicted, she faces 10 years in prison.

“Every parent has an obligation to protect their children, even from themselves,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. “Cars aren’t toys and playing chicken with your kids isn’t a game.”

Stagg wept during her court appearance on Friday, according to video taken by ABC13.

“She’s distraught,” an attorney said on her behalf, adding that her son’s funeral was scheduled for the next day.