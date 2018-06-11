Woman Allegedly Murdered 'Bubbly' 4-Year-Old: 'Words Cannot Convey How We Are Feeling,' Family Says

A 37-year-old United Kingdom woman faces a murder charge after being accused of killing a 4-year-old girl late last week, PEOPLE confirms.

South Wales police said Amelia Brooke Harris died on Friday following an altercation inside a house in Trealaw.

Carly Ann Harris, also of Trealaw, has since been taken into custody, according to police.

Amelia’s cause of death has not been released by investigators and Harris’ relationship to the girl has not yet been confirmed.

Harris appeared in court on Monday flanked by two dock officers, WalesOnline reports. According to the BBC, she cried heavily during the hearing.

She will next appear in Cardiff crown court on Tuesday, the Guardian reports.

It was unclear if she has responded to her charges in court or if she has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf. She reportedly remains in custody without bail.

In a statement released via police, Amelia’s family remembered her as “fun-loving, caring and bubbly.”

“On Friday night, we tragically lost our baby girl, Amelia Brooke Harris, a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, niece and cousin,” her family said. “Amelia was beautiful both inside and out — and was a fun-loving, caring and bubbly little girl. She was taken far too early from us and had her whole life ahead of her.”

“Words cannot convey how we are feeling at this moment in time,” the statement concludes. “We know our lives will never be the same again.”