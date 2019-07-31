Woman Allegedly Left Baby in Running Car to Take Shots in Nightclub, Hurled Racial Slurs at Cops

Image zoom Samantha Grace Vaughan Copperas Cove Police Dept.

A 26-year-old Texas mother was arrested Sunday following an allegedly racist tirade inside a bar she’s accused of drinking in while her infant was left unattended in a running car outside.

An affidavit obtained by PEOPLE alleges Samantha Vaughan of Copperas Cove was belligerent when confronted by officers inside Trackside, a nightclub in that city.

The affidavit further alleges Vaughan resisted officers’ efforts to detain her, shouting a racial epithet as she was placed in handcuffs.

“You will not take my child and place her with a f—— [epithet],” the affidavit alleges she screamed at the arresting officers.

The officers, the affidavit indicates, did not charge her with resisting. Instead, she was charged with abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.

According to the affidavit, officers arrived at the club to find a running automobile. Inside, they found Vaughan’s infant child in the vehicle’s backseat.

Police allege Vaughan told them she had driven there to pick up her husband. She allegedly told officers she used the bathroom before sitting down with her husband for two shots.

Vaughan, the affidavit alleges, smelled strongly of alcohol.

Investigators allege in the affidavit Vaughan refused to comply when they tried taking her into custody.

At one point, she let herself fall to the floor, where she allegedly “continued to thrash her body around … yell and throw herself about.”

Inside the patrol car, Vaughan allegedly “smashed her forehead” into a steel rail, resulting in a noticeable wound, according to the affidavit.

It was unclear Wednesday if she had entered a plea to the sole charge against her.

Her attorney’s information was also unavailable.

PEOPLE’s attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful Wednesday.