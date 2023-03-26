Woman Allegedly Kills Her Husband in an Argument Streamed on Facebook

"This was a tragic and senseless murder, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim," Lowdnes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said in an official statement

By
Published on March 26, 2023 09:15 PM
Police line belt

A Georgia woman allegedly killed her husband during an argument streamed on Facebook Live.

According to the Lowdnes County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) statement, 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown was arrested without incident by deputies on Saturday after they responded to a domestic violence call.

The statement said Brown was charged with murder for fatally shooting the male victim, which The Dispatch identified as 28-year-old Jeremy Brown, per Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins confirmed Jeremy was Kadejah's husband, per the outlet.

The statement detailed that Jeremy and Kadejah were allegedly engaged in a domestic dispute inside their home that became physical, which was streamed on Facebook Live.

"The phone had been thrown down, and then you heard the shot," Sheriff Hawkins said, per The Dispatch.

Jeremy was declared dead at the scene, where a 9 mm handgun and other suspected evidence were found, according to authorities.

Kadejah is being detained at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center, where she awaits her initial court appearance. As of now, there has been no bond set.

"There was a history of domestic violence between [Kadejah Michelle] Brown and the victim. This was a tragic and senseless murder, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim," Hawkins wrote in the statement.

"Fortunately, [Kadejah Michelle] Brown is in custody, and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable," Hawkins concluded the statement.

