Calif. Mom Allegedly Kills 2 Daughters – Ages 14 and 4 Months — Before Dad Finds Her Unresponsive

A California woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her two daughters — aged four months and 14 years old — at their home.

Linda Nguyen, 47, is being treated at a local hospital and will be booked at West Valley Detention Center on two counts of murder when she is medically cleared, according to the Ontario Police Department.

Police said Nguyen is the lone suspect in the deaths of the infant and her teenage sister.

“She willingly provided a statement that confirmed she acted alone in the deaths of her two children,” Ontario Police Department Sgt. Bill Russell told ABC News.

It is unclear how the two girls died but police said the girls had noticeable injuries.

“We do know that there was a struggle at the scene, which may have played a factor in the deaths,” Russell said, according to KTLA. “There were visible injuries on the children.”

The motive behind the deaths is unknown.

Police said Nguyen had been struggling with depression.

Ontario police officers were called to Nguyen’s home on Tuesday in the 500 block of East Tam o’Shanter Street in Ontario around 4 p.m. after the children’s father found Nguyen unresponsive and his two daughters dead in the family’s garage.

Officers attempted to revive the two girls but were unsuccessful.

Nguyen was transported to a local hospital for treatment of an apparent suicide attempt. At the time, police said Nguyen was unable to provide a statement about what happened.

At the scene, police allegedly found two suicide notes by Nguyen outlining her plan to kill her children before taking her own life, ABC reports.