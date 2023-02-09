Mich. Woman Allegedly Killed College Student in Hit-and-Run, Then Fled to Thailand to Avoid Prosecution

Benjamin Kable, a 22-year-old student at Michigan State University, was home for the holiday break when he was struck and killed by a vehicle allegedly driven by 57-year-old Tubtim “Sue” Howson on New Year's Day

By Nicole Acosta
Published on February 9, 2023 02:28 PM
Ben Kable killed by hit and run
Benjamin Kable. Photo: GoFundMe

A Michigan woman suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a college student on New Year's Day is now accused of fleeing the country to avoid prosecution.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, allegedly failed to stop at the scene of the crash that claimed the life of 22-year-old Benjamin Kable on Jan. 1, according to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. She was charged in Oakland County District Court on Feb. 2.

Howson is accused of traveling to Thailand less than five days after the fatal crash with "intent to avoid prosecution," according to an FBI complaint filed Feb. 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

"[She] allegedly told a close associate after the crash that she thought she killed somebody and she was going back to Thailand," reads the court filing co-signed by FBI agent Matthew C. Schuff.

Kable, a student at Michigan State University, was home for the holiday break when he was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in the southbound lane of an Oakland Township road around 5:45 a.m., the complaint states.

Witnesses said the person behind the wheel continued driving and stayed in the area for a short period of time before fleeing, according to the complaint.

Kable was pronounced dead at the scene. On a GoFundMe page set up to help his family with sudden expenses, he was described as a "gentle soul."

"[He] was always there if you needed a shoulder to cry on or someone to talk to," reads the fundraiser's description.

After being kicked out of an Uber for unknown reasons, Kable decided to walk the rest of the way home from a New Year's Eve party, his father, Michael Kable, told The Detroit News. The area is not pedestrian-friendly, as there is no sidewalk or street lights, he claimed, per the outlet.

According to the complaint, Howson was on her way to work in Birmingham when Kable was hit. Authorities believe a BMW 3 Series was involved in the fatal accident based on car parts left behind at the scene.

On Jan. 5, investigators received information about the location of a 2016 white BMW 320i, which turned out to be the offending vehicle, the court filing states. The car was registered in Howson's name.

Authorities said in the complaint, which cited travel records reviewed by the FBI, that Howson landed in Bangkok, Thailand, on or around the day her car was recovered. She is believed to have left Detroit Metro Airport on Jan. 3.

As of Feb. 9, Howson had not been taken into custody, and the FBI's Detroit Field Office is still looking for her. It is unclear if she has retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

"I call on the Thai government to extradite her so we can hold her accountable for her actions involving this young man's tragic death," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a press release.

Michael Kable said he's still in shock over his son's death.

"It's very hard to literally accept the fact [that] somebody who's been around all the time is actually gone," he told CBS News. "I think in your brain, you don't believe it."

