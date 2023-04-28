Woman Allegedly Killed Boyfriend's Daughter, 6, Placed Body in Bucket on Yard of Girl's Mom

Authorities believe 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle was murdered prior to being stuffed into a 10-gallon chlorine bucket

By
Published on April 28, 2023 01:52 PM
Bella Fontenelle
Bella Fontenelle . Photo: Facebook

Authorities arrested a woman they allege murdered her boyfriend's daughter before stuffing the girl's body into a plastic bucket and placing it outside the home of the girl's mom.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Hannah Landon has been charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Bella Fontenelle.

Authorities were first alerted to the disappearances of both 6-year-old Bella and Landon, 43, on Wednesday morning, after Bella's father noticed the pair weren't at their Harahan, La., home, a news release reads.

Nearly an hour later, authorities discovered Bella's remains in a large bucket outside her mother's house.

It was unclear who first made the grim discovery.

Bella Fontenelle
Bella Fontenelle. Facebook

According to the release, surveillance footage obtained during the investigation allegedly captured Landon dragging a wagon containing a 10-gallon chlorine bucket the night before. Authorities believe Landon killed Bella prior to placing her body in the bucket and transporting it to the front lawn of the girl's mom less than two blocks away.

A motive in the killing has not been released and Bella's cause of death is being withheld for investigative purposes, say authorities. But citing Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich, WVUE-TV reports her body exhibited "multiple injuries."

Investigators say the girl's father has been ruled out as a suspect.

"Dad went through extensive interviews today, and we don't believe he was involved in the murder by any means," Sheriff Joe Lopinto said, per the outlet. "As you can imagine, both him and the mother are extremely upset, as you would expect of anyone who lost a 6-year-old child unexpectedly."

Authorities say they learned Landon turned herself into Harahan police just after midnight Wednesday. She was then transported to a hospital, where she was eventually taken into custody.

Landon was ordered held without bond.

It's unclear if she has entered pleas or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

