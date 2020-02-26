Woman Allegedly Killed Boyfriend by Zipping Him in Suitcase in Drunken Game of 'Hide-and-Seek'

Image zoom Sarah Boone, 42, of Winter Park, Florida Orange County Florida Jail

A Florida woman is charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly left her boyfriend to die in a suitcase in what she claims was a game of hide-and-seek gone wrong.

On Monday at 1:01 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from a residence in Winter Park about “a man down,” the Sheriff’s Office says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Upon arrival, deputies found the dead body Jorge Torres, Jr., 42, inside the apartment.

“Detectives determined that Jorge died in a suitcase after being zipped into it and left for hours,” the Sheriff’s Office says in the statement.

On Tuesday, Torres’ girlfriend Sarah Boone, 42, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boone told police she and Torres had been playing hide-and-seek while they were drinking.

“Sarah and Jorge jokingly thought it would be funny if Jorge got in the suitcase,” the affidavit says Boone told authorities.

Boone said she zipped Torres in the suitcase and then went upstairs and passed out in her bed, the affidavit says.

When she woke up at about 11 a.m. the next day, she went downstairs to look for Torres.

That’s when she says she realized Torres was still inside the suitcase.

“Sarah unzipped the suitcase and found Jorge unresponsive and not breathing,” the affidavit says.

First responders found Torres with a small laceration on his lip and “what appeared to be some bruising around his eye,” the document states.

Boone’s initial statements to police allegedly began to unravel when she agreed to allow the Sheriff’s Office to search her phone.

In one of two videos allegedly found on the phone, at 11:12 p.m. Sunday night, Jorge began yelling Sarah’s name while he was apparently trapped inside the suitcase, the affidavit says.

“For everything you’ve done to me, F— you,” Boone said, laughing, the video allegedly shows.

Calling again for Boone, Torres then said, ‘I can’t f—ing breathe, seriously,” the video allegedly shows.

Boone allegedly replied, ‘Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me.”

Growing more frantic, Torres keeps telling Boone he cannot breathe, with Boone allegedly responding, “That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”

Then she allegedly says, “You should probably shut the f— up.”

In the first video, Torres can be seen pushing on the suitcase trying to get out.

In the second video, Torres is heard yelling Boone’s name.

Boone was taken to the Booking and Release Center, where she is being held.

She has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Torres’s exact cause of death.