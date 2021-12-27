Brittany A. Wilson was allegedly found outside her home with apparent blood on her hands and clothes, say police

Woman Allegedly Killed Boyfriend with Sword on Christmas Eve, Then Called Police to Confess

A Missouri woman allegedly killed her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve.

Officers responded to a call for suspicious activity at a Cape Girardeau home on December 24 at about 11:05 p.m. There, they found 32-year-old Brittany A. Wilson standing in the doorway of her home with apparent blood on her clothing and hands, and a sword nearby.

"The believed-to-be murder weapon, which is a short blade sword, was located outside of the residence," Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann tells PEOPLE. "She wasn't brandishing it at the time. She had put it down to make sure she wasn't holding it when officers got there."

Wilson was detained and officers performed a protective sweep inside the home.

"They had reasonable suspicion that there might be a victim inside that needed medical care," says Hann.

Officers found Wilson's boyfriend suffering from multiple stab wounds in a basement bedroom.

"Officers called for medical attention but he apparently expired from his wounds prior to the officers arriving on the scene," Hann says.

The police and prosecutor's office have not yet released the name of the victim, pending notification of his family.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Wilson allegedly told investigators that she and her boyfriend had used meth earlier in the day.

"Wilson went on to explain that over the last several months she had thought that [victim] had several other entities living inside of his body," the affidavit states, adding that the suspect allegedly thought the victim "was also harvesting body parts from individuals."

While laying in bed, "They were about to become intimate, at that time Wilson said that one of the other entities inside of [victim] took over," the affidavit states. "Wilson said she did not consent to that, and that she felt that she needed to 'set him free.'"

After the stabbing, she called the police, the affidavit states.

Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She is being held on $2 million bond.