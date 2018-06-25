Woman Accused of Killing Her Boyfriend — Then Faking Her Own Kidnapping as Cover-Up

The tale of Sharalyn Stura’s alleged kidnapping set off a manhunt for suspect that police believe was armed.

She’d been found alone in her car off I-17 in Arizona with her hands tied to the wheel, and told police she’d been kidnapped by an armed intruder from her Prescott home who told her to drive toward Rimrock, an hour away, PEOPLE confirms.

Stura, 57, told authorities she’d managed to escape her kidnapper and drive off alone from an area near Montezuma Well, a natural limestone sinkhole that is part of Montezuma Castle National Monument, before a passerby came to her aid.

Stura’s claim that her supposed armed attacker fled on foot “resulted in an extensive, coordinated search effort for the suspect involving several law enforcement agencies,” Prescott police said in a statement on the agency’s Facbook page.

With the manhunt underway, officers were dispatched to her home and found the fatally shot body of 66-year-old Jay Michael Freeman — who was in a romantic relationship with the 57-year-old Stura and shared the residence with her, according to The Daily Courier.

And that’s when Stura’s story allegedly began to unravel.

“Evidence gathered at the residence as well as an interview of Ms, Stura revealed conflicting information in Ms. Stura’s account of what had occurred,” according to Prescott police. “It was determined that the story provided by Stura concerning the kidnapping and suspect at large was completely fabricated.”

Stura admitted her role in the alleged shooting, police say, and was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail, where she remains without bond on a charge of first-degree murder.

There are no other suspects, Prescott police spokesman David Fuller said in his department’s statement.

An attorney who might speak on Stura’s behalf was not immediately identified.