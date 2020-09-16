Woman Allegedly Hurls Glass Bottle and Yells Racial Slur at Black Woman Jogger in Queens

"I know that the color of my skin is triggering for certain people," says Tiffany Johnson

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an incident in which a white woman allegedly threw a bottle at a Black female jogger in Queens and yelled a racial slur at her.

On August 17, Tiffany Johnson was going for a jog when an unidentified woman hurled a bottle at her and reportedly told her to go back to Africa and used a racial slur. Johnson did not report the incident until a friend saw a video of it on social media.

According to the New York Daily News, the NYPD released a video on Wednesday that shows the suspect sipping from the bottle. Then, she appears to throw it at Johnson without provocation.

On her Facebook page, Johnson posts a video of the incident and addresses her feelings about what happened.

"This incident happened to me while I was jogging in 98 degree weather, minding my business," she wrote. "I had no idea somebody was filming this, it literally surfaced 1 month later and is now viral on the internet."

"As a Black woman, I'm always cautious because I know that the color of my skin is triggering for certain people," she continues. "At the time I felt it was race related, but looking back at this video is 100 percent confirmation of a hate crime."

"Racism is being perceived as a threat due to the color of my skin," she writes. "That I don't feel pain the same way and am different somehow, therefore its permissible to hunt, threaten and or use excessive force to get a simple result. That whether jogging or bbq or walking in a hoodie, somehow a human being whose skin color is brown is a threat, therefore force and violence is okay."

Police say the suspect is a light-skinned woman who appears to be in her 40s. She is approximately 5'5" and 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and long blonde hair. She may speak with a foreign accent.

On the day of the incident, she was wearing dark sunglasses, a black tank top and white shorts.