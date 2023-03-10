1-Hour-Old Baby Found in Trash Can at California Gas Station Hospitalized in Critical Condition

A California woman has been charged with attempted murder after authorities accused her of dumping her 1-hour-old baby in a gas station trash can and fleeing the scene.

The Fullerton Police Department announced the arrest of Venissa Maldonado in connection with the discovery of the baby on Thursday in a bathroom trash can at the gas station.

It was unclear where Maldonado allegedly gave birth.

According to a press release, Maldonado, 25, also faces a single charge of felony child abuse.

It's unclear if she has entered pleas to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

CBS News reports authorities were first alerted to the baby boy after a gas station employee found him inside of a bag placed inside the garbage can.

Upon arrival, authorities conducted life-saving measures on the infant.

He currently remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition, per the outlet.