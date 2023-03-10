1-Hour-Old Baby Found in Trash Can at California Gas Station Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Venissa Maldonado, 25, has been charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse

By
Published on March 10, 2023 04:21 PM
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Police tape. Photo: Getty

A California woman has been charged with attempted murder after authorities accused her of dumping her 1-hour-old baby in a gas station trash can and fleeing the scene.

The Fullerton Police Department announced the arrest of Venissa Maldonado in connection with the discovery of the baby on Thursday in a bathroom trash can at the gas station.

It was unclear where Maldonado allegedly gave birth.

According to a press release, Maldonado, 25, also faces a single charge of felony child abuse.

It's unclear if she has entered pleas to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

CBS News reports authorities were first alerted to the baby boy after a gas station employee found him inside of a bag placed inside the garbage can.

Upon arrival, authorities conducted life-saving measures on the infant.

He currently remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition, per the outlet.

Related Articles
Rita Moreno attends the 38th Annual Artios Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 09, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rita Moreno Recalls Feeling 'Absolutely Delirious' Getting 'West Side Story' Role: 'I Wanted It So Badly'
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby: How Authorities Zeroed in on British Nurse Accused of Murdering Infants in Neonatal Unit
Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the 95th Oscars Arrivals Carpet Roll Out at Ovation Hollywood on March 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Here's Why the Oscars Red Carpet Won't Be Red This Year — Breaking a Decades-Old Tradition
leanne ford
See Inside HGTV Star Leanne Ford's Tiny L.A. Cabin, a Rustic 'Oasis' With Stacks of Charm
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13791236g) This inmate photo released by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Alex Murdaugh who was sentenced, to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son Murdaugh Killings, United States - 03 Mar 2023
Alex Murdaugh Will Appeal His Conviction, Lawyer Says He's Victim of 'Vitriol and Misguided Attacks'
Update 6/3/22 - This continues to be an active missing person investigation. We are working diligently to locate Dylan and continue to follow up on tips that we receive. We currently have no updated information on new locations to search, but are still searching the Lucin area. We would like to thank all those who are and who have assisted us during this week, including Box Elder County Sheriff's Search And Rescue, Box Elder County Sheriff's Horse Posse, Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau, and Utah Search Dogs. This is a public post that any person, business, or government agency is encouraged to share.
Parents of Dylan Rounds Say They Can 'Start Moving Forward' After Suspect Has Been Charged with Murder
Lauren Boebert
Rep. Lauren Boebert Reveals She 'Will Be a 36-Year-Old Grandmother'
Snow piled around a 76 gas station in Lake Arrowhead, California, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
At Least 13 Dead Since Historic Snowfall Hit California as New Threat Looms: 'Could Get Really Ugly'
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby Trial: Parents of Triplets Begged to Switch Hospitals for Surviving Child After Their 2 Babies Died
EXCLUSIVE: Edwin Castro the $2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys Rakish Hollywood Hills Mansion
$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys $26 Million L.A. Mansion Amid Lawsuit Over Winnings
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, kidnapped and found
An 8-Year-Old Girl Was Kidnapped From a Wash. Mall in 2018. She Was Just Found Alive in Mexico
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were shot, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. Police said the officers were hospitalized and in stable condition.
3 Los Angeles K-9 Officers Wounded, Armed Suspect Killed in Standoff
Jenn Carson
A Woman Had Happy Childhood Memories of Her 'Loving' Dad. Then She Found Out He Was a Serial Killer
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Calif. Worker Dies After Being Mauled by Four Dogs at Business: 'This Is a Tragedy'
Shaeed Woodard, Latavia Washington McGee, Eric Williams and Zindell Brown
4 American Friends Were Kidnapped in Mexico and 2 Were Killed: Here's What We Know About Them
Kiara Agnew, found murdered on vacation in Mexico
Canadian Woman Killed on 'Dream Birthday Vacation' at Mexican Hotel with Boyfriend, Suspect in Custody