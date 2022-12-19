Woman Allegedly Breaks Into Robert DeNiro's NYC Home, Tries to Steal Christmas Gifts from Under His Tree

The actor was home at the time of the 2:45 a.m. alleged burglary attempt

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 19, 2022 11:01 AM
Robert De Niro attends 2022 ReelAbilities Film Festival Opening Night at IAC Building on April 07, 2022 in New York City.
Robert De Niro. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

A woman allegedly broke into Robert DeNiro's Upper East Side, New York City, townhome and began trying to steal multiple presents from under his Christmas tree in the early morning hours of Dec. 19, multiple outlets report.

Shanice Aviles, 30, was subsequently arrested on burglary charges, according to ABC 7. Aviles allegedly has 26 prior arrests for burglaries and petit larcenies, the outlet reports.

Officers allegedly spotted Aviles slipping into the E. 65th Street townhome from a back staircase. (They did not know it was DeNiro's house.) The officers were already following Aviles because she was wanted in connection with other crimes.

When she did not come out of the house, police reportedly entered to find Aviles allegedly bagging up presents from underneath the homeowner's Christmas tree.

DeNiro then came downstairs to discover the woman. His daughter was also reportedly home at the time.

Representatives for DeNiro did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, nor did the NYPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.

