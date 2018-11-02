Woman Allegedly Beat Boyfriend’s Toddler Son to Death, Was ‘Frustrated’ She Had to Watch Him

A Michigan woman is accused of beating her boyfriend’s 1-year-old son to death.

Amber Lynn Reeves, 24, has been charged with one count of manslaughter and a count of second-degree child abuse in the death of Logan Tracy, PEOPLE confirms from online court records.

According to multiple news outlets, Reeves was dating the father of Logan Tracy. When the father left her alone with the toddler on Oct. 9 in her Jackson home, she allegedly flew into a rage and beat the boy, according to prosecutors. He died two days later.

In court on Monday, prosecutors said Reeves resented that her boyfriend had gone out while she remained at home. According to multiple news outlets, the State Attorney’s office requested that Reeves have no contact with other children while she awaited trial.

“Based on her statements in particular that she was angry and frustrated that she was left to care for these children and that’s what led to this, we don’t think she should be taking care of any children, even her own, at this time,” assistant prosecutor Kelsey McKinnie told the judge, according to WILX.

Judge Michael Klaeren agreed, and ordered that Reeves not have any contact with children under 14 years old.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports reports that the child’s cause of death was blunt force abdominal trauma.

PEOPLE confirms that Reeves is being held on $300,000 bond. She has not yet hired an attorney and she appeared in court on Monday without legal representation. She has not yet entered a plea.

Reeves faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter and up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the child abuse charge.

Logan Tracy’s family is reeling from the toddler’s death.

“He loved to crawl in Memaw’s lap and cuddle just as much as she loved to cuddle with him,” the family wrote in an online obituary. “Logan’s favorite color was orange. He loved to dance to music and had an infectious smile while splashing water in the bath tub. This little angel will be missed so much by his parents, siblings and grandparents.”