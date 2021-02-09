Alleah Taylor is breaking her silence for the first time since she was found assaulted in her Seattle-area home

Woman Allegedly Assaulted by NFL Player Chad Wheeler Speaks Out: 'Chad Was Trying to Kill Me'

Chad Wheeler's ex-girlfriend is breaking her silence after she was rescued by police from allegedly being viciously attacked by the professional football player.

Wheeler, 27, was arrested in Kent, Washington, last month and charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. He was released on a $400,000 bail and has since pleaded not guilty, ESPN reports.

According to charging documents obtained by PEOPLE, on the night of his arrest, Wheeler allegedly "viciously attacked the victim in her bedroom" and strangled her twice until she lost consciousness.

The woman, Wheeler's ex-girlfriend Alleah Taylor, who has since come forward publicly, told police Wheeler then threw her on the bed, choking her and trying to smother her. She began to lose consciousness and tried to fight back, but Wheeler grabbed her arm and twisted it, the documents allege.

In an exclusive interview with CBS set to air Wednesday, Taylor recalled the moments after the alleged assault at the couple's Seattle-area apartment.

"I had touched my face, and I looked down and there was — there's blood on my hand," Taylor told CBS This Morning's Jericka Duncan in a clip from the interview. "And I remember getting up and running to the bathroom. Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway, and he was sipping his smoothie. And he was, like, 'Wow, you're — you're still alive.'"

She continued: "I'm grateful he didn't grab me in that moment. I was able to run to the bathroom. He went back into the living room to continue eating. I had texted his dad too, and told him that Chad was trying to kill me. And showed him a picture. Chad's dad called him while he was eating. And while I was in the bathroom. And he answered. And he didn't have any worry at all, and Chad was, like, 'I'm just eating dinner. Nothing's going on.' And that terrified me."

Taylor was rescued by police after she texted friends and family asking them to call 911 while locked in the bathroom, the charging documents state. When officers arrived on the scene, Taylor began to scream while Wheeler allegedly began apologizing to her, telling police "I don't beat women!"

Taylor later told investigators that she was attacked after Wheeler had asked her to bow to him and she refused.

Following Wheeler's arrest, the Seattle Seahawks released him from team, saying in a statement, "The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence."

In a statement regarding his arrest, Wheeler said, "Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to [Taylor] and her family."

"I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me," Wheeler added. He added that the "The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening."